Owensboro Health will host a drive-thru flu shot clinic 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday at Owensboro Convention Center, 501 W. Second St.
This event is open to the public. No appointment is needed.
Most prescription insurance cards will be accepted.
Private pay individuals will pay $25. Cash and checks will be accepted.
Renee Beasley Jones, 270-228-2835, rbeasleyjones@messenger-inquirer.com.
