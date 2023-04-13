Wednesday morning, officials from U.S. Bank and the Freedom Alliance, a nonprofit veterans’ support organization, gave U.S. Army Specialist Nicholas Koonce a vehicle.
More than 100 U.S. Bank employees gathered behind the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame and Museum to watch Koonce and his wife, Erica, accept a white Jeep Cherokee that was provided by Jerry Ray Davis Chysler Dodge Jeep Ram of Owensboro.
U.S. Bank and the Freedom Alliance partnered to provide the Koonce family with the vehicle through its “Driven to Serve” program.
The family, of Carbondale, Illinois, has been without a vehicle since their vehicle was totaled in a crash. Nicholas Koonce was chosen to receive the payment-free vehicle because of his service and sacrifice while on active duty in Iraq and Afghanistan.
“We wanted you to know how honored we are to know you and how pleased we are to do this for you,” Thomas Kilgannon, president of Freedom Alliance,
“Driven to Serve” is specifically for military veterans in need of a vehicle.
While in Iraq and Afghanistan, Koonce worked to clear roads of obstructions, including improvised explosive devices. The group had to neutralize IEDs and recover damaged vehicles, and were struck by IEDs themselves
“Nic said they were hit with IEDs about once a week,” Kilgannon said.
Koonce was injured during his service, suffering a traumatic brain injury.
Koonce’s experiences in the military left him with post-traumatic stress disorder, Kilgannon said.
“He risked his life repeatedly” to help his team members and to recover disabled vehicles, Kilgannon said.
Tin Dozer, senior vice president for mortgage and consumer servicing at U.S. Bank, said: “I would like to thank them for the sacrifices they’ve made ... for our community and our country.
“Veterans sacrifice emotionally and physically. They allow us to have the freedoms we enjoy every day.”
Kilgannon said Koonce struggled with PTSD, but he was able to ask for assistance through the Veterans Administration.
“He showed the courage to stay alive,” Kilgannon said. “For Nic and Erica, this war is not over. They are still fighting it in their hearts and minds.”
Davis, who’s dealership provided the vehicle, said: We believe strongly in community. We are happy to be here and provide support in every way we can.”
U.S. Bank and Freedom Alliance have provided 33 vehicles to veterans through their partnership. U.S. Bank has been involved in donating 55 vehicles to veterans.
Koonce said the vehicle will make a difference for him and his family’s lives.
“It’s a huge weight lifted off my and my wife’s shoulder to have a vehicle again,” Koonce said. “I’m so happy. It means so much.”
