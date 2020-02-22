Owensboro Police Department responded at 3:37 a.m. Saturday to a two-vehicle collision with injuries at the 2900 block of Ridgewood Street.
Scotty Stewart, 51, of Owensboro was operating the vehicle when it collided with a parked car, resulting in the ejection of his passenger. The passenger, whose name has yet to be released by OPD, died from injuries sustained in the collision.
Stewart, who was transported to Owensboro Health Regional Hospital with injuries, has since been charged with first-offense aggravated DUI.
OPD's investigation of the fatal accident is ongoing.
