A one-car accident on the Glover H. Cary Bridge downtown claimed the life of the driver and resulted in the bridge being closed for roughly four hours.
Officer Andrew Boggess, public information officer for the Owensboro Police Department, said the accident happened at 3:48 a.m.
He said the driver died at the scene and the bridge sustained structural damage.
The name hasn’t been released pending notification of next of kin.
The bridge was closed until nearly 8 a.m. when an inspection was completed, Boggess said.
The Spencer County Sheriff’s Office, Owensboro Fire Department and American Medical Response EMS assisted.
Members of the Accident Reconstruction Unit and the Daviess County Coroner’s Office are investigating the collision.
