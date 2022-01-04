Daviess County Sheriff's Department reports say a person driving a Toyota passenger car was attempting to turn left out of the Daviess County Operations Center onto Kentucky 81 when the vehicle pulled into the path of Ford F-150 pickup truck driving south on the highway.
The vehicles collided, and the driver of the Toyota was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver of the pickup truck, Brock A. Hopper, 34, of Mortons Gap, refused medical treatment, reports say.
The name of the driver of the Toyota was withheld Monday, pending family notification.
Both drivers were wearing seat belts, and alcohol is not believed to have been a factor in the crash, reports say.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.