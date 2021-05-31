The driver who died in a one-car accident Saturday on the Glover H. Cary Bridge downtown has been identified.
Brett E. Hawkins, 35, of Newburg, Indiana, died at the scene of the accident, which happened at 3:48 a.m., according to the Owensboro Police Department.
The bridge sustained damage and was closed until nearly 8 a.m. when an inspection was completed, said OPD Public Information Officer Andrew Boggess said.
The Spencer County Sheriff’s Office, Owensboro Fire Department and American Medical Response EMS assisted.
Members of the Accident Reconstruction Unit and the Daviess County Coroner’s Office are investigating the collision.
