Wednesday afternoon, the production team with Firefly Drone Shows was performing a test flight downtown near the Holiday Inn Owensboro Riverfront.

About 30 of the custom-built drones — a fraction of the drones lined up in a lot near the hotel — rose into the air in a wave. Climbing as high as 400 feet over the river, the drones moved to computer-programmed choreography, taking positions to make designs and words with their brightly-colored lights.

