Wednesday afternoon, the production team with Firefly Drone Shows was performing a test flight downtown near the Holiday Inn Owensboro Riverfront.
About 30 of the custom-built drones — a fraction of the drones lined up in a lot near the hotel — rose into the air in a wave. Climbing as high as 400 feet over the river, the drones moved to computer-programmed choreography, taking positions to make designs and words with their brightly-colored lights.
“For every one show we do, we do five test shows,” said Matt Sanker, light show producer. “We are out testing almost every day to make sure everything is optimal.”
When the show takes to the air at 8:30 p.m. Friday night, 300 drones will fill the sky, creating patterns and images.
The city is bringing the show to town as a special kickoff for this year’s Friday After 5 music series. Public Events Director Tim Ross said the show is sponsored by the city, German American Bank and the Daviess County Convention and Visitors Bureau. Firefly Drone Shows also provided a discounted price for the show.
“Typically, a show would be $80,000,” Ross said.
Sanker said a portion of the river will be closed to boat traffic during the 15-minute show Friday night. Each drone carries three 3,000 lumen lights.
“We’ve had people say they have seen our shows from five miles away,” he said.
The company’s crew built all of the drones.
“All of the stuff we use is proprietary,” Sanker said.
The drones are able to fly in formation at one foot apart or less.
“We are able to get pretty precise,” he said.
The show the drones will perform Friday night has some custom elements designed just for the Owensboro show, Sanker said.
“The real kicker is to kick off Friday After 5,” he said. “We’ve got a good mixture of a show.”
When the company was founded in 2017, drone performances were still new. Today, the Detroit-based company has performed across the country and has staged shows in Mexico, the Bahamas and Italy.
“We have been close to everywhere” in the U.S; “we haven’t done a show in Alaska — yet,” Sanker said. “We try to do the impossible.
“We are kind of a smaller company still, but we are trying to break the mold.”
