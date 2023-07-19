City police officers and Daviess County sheriff’s deputies have made numerous drug arrests this year, as detectives from both agencies focus on charging people involved in trafficking large quantities of drugs, officials said Tuesday.
Officials from the Owensboro Police Department and Daviess County Sheriff’s Office presented crime statistics Tuesday to the Alliance for a Drug-Free Owensboro-Daviess County steering committee.
Lt. Col. JD Winkler, deputy chief of the Owensboro Police Department, said investigations that resulted in drug arrests were 4% higher between Jan. 1 and June 30 of this year, compared to the same period in 2022.
“We are constantly adjusting our strategy,” Winker told steering committee members. “We are trying to address the supply problem, and you work more on demand.
“Our focus has been more on knocking off the highest level (traffickers) that we can.”
Charging people who are addicted to drugs does not address drugs being transported into the community, he said.
“You can arrest 1,000 addicts, and it’s not going to accomplish much,” he said. Regarding people addicted to drugs, “we can’t arrest our way out of addiction.”
Between January and the end of June, OPD made more than 80 drug arrests where guns were seized, and the department confiscated more than 27 pounds of crystal methamphetamine. OPD also seized heroin, two pounds of cocaine and 16,300 fentanyl pills, Winkler said.
Of fentanyl in pill form, “the statistics are one in 10 (causes) a fatal overdose,” he said.
An OPD press release said the department also seized 399 Ecstasy pills.
Fifteen drug traffickers arrested in OPD investigations ended up being indicted by a federal grand jury, Winkler said. A person sentenced in federal court must serve their full prison sentence before being released.
More from this section
Large traffickers are “addicted to money and power,” he said.
Winkler said cases involving cocaine are on the rise. When asked what was driving the resurgence, he said some addicts could be switching to drugs they consider less deadly than fentanyl. Another possibility is cartels are shipping more cocaine laced with fentanyl.
People taking drugs laced with fentanyl become hooked on more than one substance, which increases the amount of drugs they buy, said RonSonlyn Clark, the steering committee’s chairwoman.
“You’ve got a dual addiction, co-occurring, almost,” she said.
Captain Jeff Payne of the sheriff’s office said the department has three detectives assigned to narcotics investigations through its new drug unit. The office has made 318 drug arrests this year, compared to 235 between Jan. 1 and July 1 of last year.
“We are seeing an overwhelming increase in all cases” worked because of the new unit, he said.
So far this year, the sheriff’s office has made 30 arrests on meth trafficking charges, 12 arrests for trafficking in fentanyl and 15 for trafficking in marijuana, according to sheriff’s office statistics.
“Our goal is, if there’s a trafficker out there, that’s who we are going after,” Payne said.
Regarding fentanyl mixed with other drugs, he said, “We are starting to find fentanyl in everything.” Traffickers will mix fentanyl in any type of drug “to get you hooked on it.”
Payne said the office drug unit works tips on drug activity in the city and county.
“We are not only getting Crime Stoppers tips, but we are fielding calls from concerned citizens” about drug activity, Payne said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.