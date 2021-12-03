The Owensboro Metropolitan Board of Adjustment approved a conditional use permit Thursday for an addiction recovery center to be developed at 3136 W. Second St.
The property, which originally opened in the summer of 1962 as a Holiday Inn, was mostly recently part of the OYO Townhouse chain.
But now, Addiction Recovery Center plans to redevelop the property and use existing structures as a recovery center. A second property at 3100 W. Second St. is also part of the project.
ARC has a network of 30 recovery facilities in 22 different counties throughout Kentucky, according to Matt Brown, vice president of administration.
The organization had its beginnings 11 years ago in far eastern Kentucky.
Since then, Brown said, the organization has grown to include 1,900 clients throughout all its facilities and 900 employees.
According to Brown, the treatment center will be a 300-bed facility with about 40 staff members and 24-7 on-site security.
“This started out as a calling and it has grown tremendously; ...it has helped thousands of people over the last 11 years,” he said. “What really sets us apart as an organization is we don’t just focus on … addiction treatment, we take people from crisis to career and our goal is to get someone out of the state of addiction and into a flourishing life so that they can pay taxes and be a contributing member of society.”
Brown said the facility has about an 80% success rate for individuals who remain in recovery programs for at least a year.
The organization, he said, also helps teach job skills, life skills and prepare clients to enter into the workforce following treatment.
It will also implement a program to allow clients in recovery to work in the facility, gaining useful job experience.
Brown said the facility will fill a growing need for recovery services as rates of addiction and deaths related to overdose have risen significantly since the beginning of the pandemic from around 75,000 in 2019 to more than 100,000 in 2021.
Edward Shelton, who owns the IGA property across the street, said his current building tenants have raised concern about the facility, and whether or not it would be secure and what the facility would look like.
The project was originally supposed to be taken for consideration by the OMBA on Nov. 4.
However, without enough representation present at the meeting, the board decided to postpone consideration for Thursday’s meeting where it was granted a conditional use permit.
Shelton said that after hearing what ARC representatives had to say about the project and knowing that security would be present, he felt more comfortable about it being developed near his nearby property.
“I just felt like the community needs to know about this,” he said.
Christie Netherton, cnetherton@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7360
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.