The Dugan Best Neighborhood Alliance will hold a "Gala Day" from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday in Dugan Best Park, 1003 Omega St.
The event will include free food, music and inflatable attractions. Bicycles will also be given away throughout the event. There will also be 3-on-3 basketball games.
Owensboro Health will have officials on hand to provide child car seat checks until 11:30 a.m. and diabetes screenings until noon. Owensboro Health will have a "walk with the doc" event at 10:30 a.m. and will also provide blood pressure and oxygen screenings, CPR training, information about maternal health and child care and a pharmacist to answer questions about medication.
Other participating agencies include the Owensboro Police Department, Owensboro Fire Department, city Parks Department, Senior Community Center of Owensboro-Daviess County and the West Kentucky Regional Blood Center, which will have its Bloodmobile on site.
The event is open to the public.
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
