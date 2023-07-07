The Dugan Best Neighborhood Alliance will hold a "Gala Day" from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday in Dugan Best Park, 1003 Omega St.

The event will include free food, music and inflatable attractions. Bicycles will also be given away throughout the event. There will also be 3-on-3 basketball games.

James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse

