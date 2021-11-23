Dugan Best Recreation Center, 1003 Omega St., will host its annual Candy Cane Hunt from 4-6 p.m. Dec. 8.
Children ages 17 and younger will be able to hunt for candy canes throughout the park for a chance to win a prize.
Hot chocolate and cookies will be provided.
For more information, contact Mike Gray at 270-687-8714 or michael.gray@owensboro.org.
