Dugan Best Recreation Center will be offering two cooking classes in honor of making some holiday favorites.
The staff will be teaching people how to make homemade cookies from 3-4 p.m. Dec. 23 and Rice Krispie snowmen treats from 3:30-4:30 p.m. Jan. 25.
The recreation center also includes other activities such as a gymnasium, computer and game stations, kitchen and fitness room.
For more information, contact 270-687-8714 or email Michael.gray@owensboro.org.
