Dugan Best Recreation Center’s annual Turkey Shoot will be at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 24 at the center at 1003 Omega St.
Everyone ages 18 and under will be divided into three age groups and participate in various games, such as a 3-point contest, free-throw contest and ping-pong cup contest. The winner from each group will receive a free Thanksgiving turkey.
For Information, contact Mike Gray 270-687-8714 or michael.gray@owensboro.org.
