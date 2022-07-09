The Dugan Best Recreation Center is set to host its first ever "Dugan's Got Talent" competition.
The event is sponsored by Independence Bank of Owensboro, and will include everything from singing, dancing, comedy, art and magic, according to the release.
“Dugan’s Got Talent is our brand-new event, and we couldn’t be more excited about it,” Michael Gray, recreation supervisor and director of the center said. “It’s an incredible opportunity to be able to give back to the community in such a fun way, and for our youth to get a chance to show off their unique skills and talents.”
Contestants must be between the ages of 14 and 18. Beginning July 18 and open till July 29 contestants should submit a 30 second video displaying "their best talent."
Once auditions are closed, 24 contestants will be chosen and, through a public vote, will be narrowed down to the 10 finalists who will perform on Sept. 24 at Dugan Best Recreation Center.
The first place winner will receive a one time scholarship of $4,000 with the second, third and fourth place finishers will receive lesser scholarships.
For additional information concerning the contest contact Mike Gray at 270-687-8714 or email him at mike.gray@owensboro.org.
