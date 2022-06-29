Back in 1992, the folks in Dundee created Dundee Day, a community celebration that raised money for college scholarships for kids in the small Ohio County community.
This year, they’re hoping to raise $40,000 with the raffle of a 1950 Ford Custom convertible on Sept. 17.
The car was an anonymous donation to the scholarship fund.
“It’s a beautiful car with 94,375 miles on it,” Darren Luttrell, who’s worked with the event since it’s creation, said Tuesday. “It’s been restored, but it has the original engine and transmission.”
The car, he said, is hunter green.
Raffle tickets are $20.
If 2,000 tickets aren’t sold to raise the $40,000 that the vehicle is valued at, Luttrell said, “We’ll put it in an online auction for a week and the only people who can bid are people who bought a ticket.”
Ford was in third place among auto manufacturers in the late 1940s.
But the 1950 Fords turned the tide for the company, selling around 1.2 million vehicles — more than twice as many as the company sold two years earlier.
“We give one $1,000 scholarship each year,” Luttrell said. “Hopefully, if banks ever start paying interest again, we’ll be able to pay the scholarship from the interest.”
The drawing will be at 3 p.m. Sept. 17 in the Dundee Community Center.
Tickets are available at https://dundeeday.com/raffle-tickets.
Information is available on the Dundee Day Facebook page.
Dundee Elementary School closed in 1987.
Dundee Day was created five years later in an attempt to bring the community together.
Most people think of Dundee as “the home of the goat.”
As the story goes, the town — which began life in the 19th century as Hines Mills — took its name from a goat weather vane that came from Dundee, Scotland, in 1902.
And 120 years later, the goat still sits atop Masonic Lodge No. 733 in Dundee.
In 2008, the goat and building were named to the National Register of Historic Places.
In December, a tornado swept across western Kentucky, including Ohio County.
But Luttrell said it missed Dundee and the goat.
Both are still there, he said.
