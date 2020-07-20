Community Alternatives Kentucky, which operates 15 Owensboro group homes that serve 81 people with intellectual and developmental disabilities, has sold its local residential operations to Dungarvin, a Minnesota-based company that does business in 14 states.
Since 2017, Dungarvin has been acquiring Kentucky services. It currently operates facilities in Louisville, Somerset, Florence and Pikeville, said Dave Toenniskoetter, director of business development.
The company expects to take over the Owensboro group homes on Sept. 1.
The local acquisition is part of a bigger deal. Dungarvin has purchased 70 CAKY homes statewide that serve a total of about 500 clients.
Toenniskoetter expects little to change after Dungarvin assumes ownership.
“We will serve the same individuals in the same houses with the same staff,” he said. “(CAKY has) good programs and good people. We want to keep building on that.”
Dungarvin is not a property-based business. Instead, it is service-oriented. CAKY leases the residential facilities, and Dungarvin will take over the leases.
“We’re looking forward to being part of Owensboro,” Toenniskoetter said.
CAKY is letting go of residential operations only, said Leigh White, vice president of communications and public relations for BrightSpring Health Services, which is CAKY’s parent company. BrightSpring began in 1974 as Louisville-based ResCare.
The company will continue to operate its non-medical home care services, pharmacies and workforce services, to name a few of its brands.
“We believe the transition of (residential) services to Dungarvin is in the best interests of our clients and employees in the state,” White said. “We are really pleased to partner with Dungarvin.”
CAKY looked for a company that would provide a seamless transition, she said. “Dungarvin will definitely deliver. They are a high-quality provider.”
CAKY has been in operation since 1996.
Dungarvin was founded in 1976. It employs about 4,000 people and serves about the same number in 14 states.
Besides offering residential care, Dungarvin provides day services, supported employment, case management, supported foster care, children’s services, respite care, host homes and supports for persons with traumatic brain injury and mental health needs.
