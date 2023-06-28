DUNKIN MOVE

Dunkin’ Donuts is currently at 3011 Frederica St.

 Photo by Alan Warren, Messenger-Inquirer | awarren@messenger-inquirer.com

The owners of the Dunkin’ Donuts restaurant at 3011 Frederica St. want to relocate the business to the corner of Frederica Street and Wildwood Drive, part of the Wesleyan Heights subdivision.

The properties at 2805 and 2811 Frederica Street, the proposed sites of the Dunkin’ Donuts relocation, were acquired by Sita Devi, LLC in April 2009. Nita Patel, owner of Dunkin’ Donuts, is listed as the agent for Sita Devi.

Karah Wilson, 270-691-7315, kwilson@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @karahwilson19

