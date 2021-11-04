With an airline industry in great need of pilots, Owensboro-Daviess County Regional Airport Director Tristan Durbin said the OWB Pilot Program has the potential to grow and serve as a real benefit to the community.
Durbin told members of the Owensboro Rotary Club during its regular meeting Wednesday that the nearly three-year-old program is a partnership with Cape Air to offer pilot training.
“This is a program that truly can be an economic development tool at its peak,” Durbin said.
Durbin said those participating in the program can build up their flight hours in a training aircraft at the airport. Once they achieve 750 in-flight hours, Cape Air will employ them as a first officer.
“Then, after you have been promoted to captain, which takes about a year from that time, you will be flying for Cape Air, a highly-reputable small airline,” Durbin said.
Cape Air is one of two commercial airlines servicing OWB. The other is Allegiant Air.
While the program costs between $80,000 and $90,000 to complete, Durbin said that loan will be forgiven by Cape Air after an individual completes four years of service as an airline captain with the company.
Durbin said that loans or financing is not available to perspective program participants, but Independence Bank has helped those participating in the program secure a line of credit.
“There is no other program in the country like that program,” he said.
To date, one person has graduated from the program and gone on to be employed by Cape Air, and a second person is on track to graduate soon.
“We have five more students currently building hours,” Durbin said. “We are looking to slowly build that program into something where it will be five or six aircraft and up to maybe 25-30 students.”
Of the seven students that have participated in the OWB Pilot Program, three are from outside Daviess County.
Durbin fielded several questions from Rotary Club members, including whether or not OWB has any plans to expand the cities it offers flights to. Cape Air offers flights to St. Louis and Nashville, while Allegiant Airlines offers flights to Sanford/Orlando, Florida.
“I have been taking a hard look at other airlines and even expanding the routes of the current airlines that we have now,” Durbin said.
Durbin, who was named airport director last April, said that population is a driving factor when it comes to the air services available in a community, and the population growth Daviess County is experiencing bodes well for additional services.
Areas of interest for new routes include multiple cities in southern Florida, as well as business hubs such as Atlanta and Chicago.
“We do look forward to hopefully expanding our service options soon,” he said.
