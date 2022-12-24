Al Mattingly had served two terms on the Owensboro City Commission and had twice ran unsuccessfully for mayor when, in 2010, he decided to run for Daviess judge-executive.
At that time, then-Judge-Executive Reid Haire was finishing his third term in office and had decided not to seek reelection. Mattingly won the judge’s race by about 1,600 votes that year, and, like Haire, went on to serve three terms in office.
“I don’t think any judge served more than three terms,” Mattingly said in an interview earlier this week.
Fiscal Court has taken on multiple projects over the last 12 years, said Mattingly, and other projects are ongoing. For example, Fiscal Court signed a contract earlier this year to expand broadband internet across the county.
Mattingly decided not to run for reelection this year and leaves office Jan. 1. Current Commissioner Charlie Castlen was elected in Mattingly’s place in November and takes office as judge-executive on Jan. 1.
“Sometimes, when you’re in office too long, you become jaded, and it’s time to get new eyes” in county government, Mattingly said.
Mattingly’s political career began with his two terms as a city commissioner. He said the idea to run for city commissioner came from his son.
“I was watching a city commission meeting, and there was a lot of fighting, and my son quipped, ‘Dad, you could do that good,’ ” Mattingly said.
The idea stuck. Mattingly ran a low-key campaign in the 2002 primary and received enough votes to move on to the November election, where he received the second-most votes.
Mattingly lost the mayoral race in 2004, was reelected city commissioner in 2006, lost the mayoral race in 2008 and was elected county judge in 2010.
“When I came in here, we (Fiscal Court) reviewed every contract the county had,” he said.
Through managing contracts and the county’s insurance plans, the county saved $1 million, Mattingly said.
The county worked to cut expenses at the county detention center and looked for other ways to reduce costs, such as not filling some open positions.
“We did a lot of things to not cut services” to residents, he said.
Mattingly was originally an independent who was encouraged to run for judge-executive as a Republican. Mattingly said his views include positions from both the Democrat and Republican parties.
“I have always considered myself fiscally conservative; socially, I lean a little more to the left,” he said. “I think people in government should be balanced. I’ve always considered myself middle of the road.”
During Mattingly’s time in office, the court has worked on upgrading the parks system, such as by adding a large splash pad to Horse Fork CreeK Park. Fiscal Court also coordinated the effort to extend sewer lines to Cedar Hills and Friendly Village, where residents were in danger of losing their homes after the property owner filed notice of abandoning the package plants there.
More from this section
Fulfilling a longtime goal, the county joined with the city, providing $1 million each and helping raise more funds to complete Phase II of the advanced technology center at Owensboro Community & Technical College. The facility provides worker training in advanced manufacturing areas, such as welding, robotic welding and electrical technology.
The benefit of having the advanced technology center “is incalculable to the number of lives it will impact over the next 25 years,” Mattingly said.
The broadband project will expand high-speed internet across the county in within the next 12 to 16 months, Mattingly said.
“The pandemic bore it out, if you don’t have reliable internet, you’re left out,” he said.
The county financed the construction of a digital radio system for sheriff’s deputies and firefighters in the county, with the system going online last month. The previous radio system was obsolete and had numerous issues, with the result that responders couldn’t communicate with dispatch consistently on their portable radios.
During the pandemic, Mattingly and Fiscal Court staff worked with people who had lost jobs, helping them getting unemployment payments.
“We were able to help hundreds of people” with their unemployment. Meanwhile, Mattingly took on a new role of educator by holding weekly Zoom sessions about the pandemic with Clay Horton, head of the Green River District Health Department, and Francis DuFrayne, chief medical officer for Owensboro Health.
“We continued to function,” Mattingly said of Fiscal Court. “We closed our courtroom down and did Zoom (Fiscal Court) meetings, but we were able to provide frontline services to people.”
Of course, not everything Fiscal Court has done has made everyone happy. Mattingly said he tries not to get into arguments with people who are upset.
“I’ve always tried to maintain the dignity of the office” on the city commission and as county judge, he said. “You have to be the bigger person sometimes and not stir the pot.”
The county has challenges in the future, Mattingly said. For example, the cost of paving roads has increased this year, which means it’s likely the county will pave fewer road miles next year, at a higher cost. Also, coal severance dollars are gone, which the county used in the past to expand potable water across the county and to add programs at OCTC.
Other challenges include attracting industry to the area, which Mattingly said is made harder by the limited amount of land suitable for industrial development. He said county government also has a struggle to find qualified workers for its operations.
But the incoming Fiscal Court has a “healthy reserve” from federal CARES and American Rescue Plan Act funds, and from “the hard work of this commission,” Mattingly said.
“This court is going to leave them in good shape,” he said, “just as the last court left us in good shape.”
After leaving office, Mattingly said he won’t continue to be a presence at Fiscal Court, although he might still voice his opinions at meetings as a private citizen. Mattingly said he will miss people he works with at the county offices.
“It’s the people around you that make you look good,” he said. “Without them, this court wouldn’t have been able to do the things that needed to be done. That will be the thing I miss.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.