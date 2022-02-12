Grammy-award winning country musician Dwight Yoakam will be performing at the Owensboro Sportscenter at 8 p.m. April 7.
Since his debut album “Guitars, Cadillacs, Etc., Etc.” in 1986, Yoakam has sold over 25 million albums worldwide, received multiple gold, platinum and triple-platinum albums and hit singles including “Ain’t That Lonely Yet,” “Fast As You” and “Guitars, Cadillacs.”
Yoakam has also been featured as an actor in films such as “Logan Lucky” and “Sling Blade” and on television shows like “Goliath” and “Under the Dome.”
His most recent and first bluegrass album, "Swimmin' Pools, Movie Stars..." was released in 2016.
Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Feb. 18. Reserved seating tickets are $39, $49, $69 and $99.
Tickets will be available online at OwensboroTickets.com, in-person at the Owensboro Convention Center Box Office or by phone at 270-297-9932.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.