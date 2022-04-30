The School-Based Decision Making Council of Apollo High School announced Friday that current Assistant Principal Bob Dych will succeed Rick Lasley as principal of Apollo High School.

The five-member board voted unanimously to hire Dych for the role during a special called meeting at the school Friday afternoon.

Council member Paul Bates said the process for hiring a new principal included both parent and faculty surveys, as well as a student focus group made up of a cross-section of the student body.

“It was very easy to see that there were common threads through all three surveys,” Bates said. “The principal needed to be equitable, empathetic to all groups at the school, involved and available to all groups at Apollo High School, energetic, upbeat, hardworking, respectful, willing to back the teachers, willing to back the parents, willing to back the students.”

Bates said he had no choice but to cast his vote for Dych for the next principal of AHS.

Daviess County Public Schools Matt Robbins said the position was posted and applications were accepted between March 28 and April 24. Candidates were interviewed Wednesday, April 27.

“You have a person who has been a 12-year veteran as assistant principal here at Apollo High School,” Robbins said. “Nobody knows Apollo High School better than Mr. Dych.”

According to Robbins, it was something that Dych said at the close of his interview that most captured his attention.

“We asked, give us two reasons why you should be selected as principal of Apollo High School,” he said. “Without hesitation, his first response was this, ‘I love Apollo High School’.”

Before serving as assistant principal at Apollo High School for the past 12 years, Robbins said he also spent nine years as a social studies teacher at “that red school across the town” and also spent a year as assistant principal and athletic director at Webster County.

After making his way into the school commons area, Dych took to the podium and thanked everyone for being there and for their support.

“I don’t speak about my faith very often, but none of this is possible without God and I want to thank him for the blessings he has given me in my life and his hand over my life and my career,” Dych said.

Dych said that he believes when someone works in a school, it is much more than a 7:50 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. job.

“I believe that a school, when you work there it becomes a part of your family and it becomes not something that you just show up to do to collect a paycheck or because it is your chosen profession,” he said.”

Dale Stewart, Board of Education chairman, said that as a member of the school board, he did not have a hand in the hiring process, but he is pleased with the results.

“It is obvious that (Dych) loves the school and that takes care of a lot of things, when you hire somebody that loves what they are doing and loves the school they are at,” Stewart said.

Dych will succeed Lasley, who announced his retirement earlier this year after serving as AHS principal since 2016.