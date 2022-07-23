Thomas Dyer was promoted to director of the Owensboro Sportscenter this week, but it’s not unfamiliar territory.
The 26-year-old has served as the arena’s operations and custodial manager since November 2020 and became the interim director when assistant general manager Jessica Beckmann left earlier this month. OVG360, the venue management provider for the Sportscenter and the Owensboro Convention Center, moved Dyer into the permanent role Tuesday.
“It’s really exciting,” he said. “It feels like for the last year and a half, Jessica took me under her wing and has been building me to this point and helping me develop professionally. It’s exciting to get an opportunity to take advantage of the things I’ve gotten to learn.”
Dyer got plenty of experience running the Sportscenter during a stretch when Beckmann was out for maternity leave.
“I started taking over some of her roles like planning for events, creating work orders and those sorts of things,” he said. “I feel like it’s going to be a pretty smooth operation, given the fact that I’ve already had the opportunity to learn during the last couple of months.
“Every single event is different, and every day is different. That’s what helps make it so exciting.”
Dyer graduated from Miami University (Ohio) with a bachelor’s degree in sports leadership and management. Before coming to Owensboro, he was operations manager and seasonal ticket accounts manager for the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters, a summer collegiate baseball franchise.
“Thomas brings experience and enthusiasm, and we are excited about his new role at the Owensboro Sportscenter,” said Jeff Esposito, general manager of the Sportscenter and convention center.
Dyer’s goal moving forward is simple: Keep doing the things that helped the Sportscenter remain successful throughout the pandemic, making minor tweaks as they go.
“Looking at it from my perspective, I feel like I’ve already put my stamp on it,” he said. “I feel like we’re in a good spot. There will be opportunities to change a few things, but for the time being I’m not looking to make any major changes, just continue the progress we’ve already been making and looking forward to the future. We’re at a point now where everything is in a good spot, so we’ll just keep building on that.
“Obviously, we want to continue making improvements to the building — mostly minor things, but some major improvements — and that’s been our goal since Spectra, now OVG, took over. We want to keep bringing in new events and attractions.
“I’m just really grateful and looking forward to being able to work at the Sportscenter for a little longer. It’s a great place to be.”
