Thomas Dyer was promoted to director of the Owensboro Sportscenter this week, but it’s not unfamiliar territory.

The 26-year-old has served as the arena’s operations and custodial manager since November 2020 and became the interim director when assistant general manager Jessica Beckmann left earlier this month. OVG360, the venue management provider for the Sportscenter and the Owensboro Convention Center, moved Dyer into the permanent role Tuesday.

