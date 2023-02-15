The eagles have landed in Daviess County.
Residents who live on or near Old Kingfisher and Carpenters lakes along Kentucky Highway 404 have become accustomed to seeing bald eagles flying through the sky, perching in nearby trees and using the lakes as their food source.
Jimmy Thompson, who lives on Kingfisher Lake Road, said he noticed two eagles a couple of years ago. Since then, the two adult eagles have added a pair of eaglets to the nest.
Thompson said the eagles are typically more active during the mornings between 8 and 10 a.m., which often draws bird watchers and other sightseers.
“I guess they’re hungry in the morning,” Thompson said. “You’ll see them pull fish out of the water. ...Like all of us, it’s their breakfast time.”
Deborah Emord-Netzley, whose home overlooks Kingfisher Lake, said she and her husband, Gary, are often entertained by the eagles.
“We live right on the lake; we’d just sit at our kitchen table and watch them all day long,” she said. “They’ll come pick up the fish and just soar over the lake. They’re just so stinking huge.”
Bald eagles, which are recognizable by the white plumage on their heads and tails, have become more common in Kentucky and have been reported in most counties.
According to the Kentucky Department of Fish & Wildlife, the bald eagle vanished from Kentucky during the 1960s. But during the ’70s and ’80s, efforts such as banning the chemical DDT that poisoned fish, helped reintroduce them to the state as nesting territory.
In 1986, Kentucky Department of Fish & Wildlife reported one nesting territory in the state. But the number of occupied bald eagle territories in Kentucky jumped more than 400% from 43 in 2006 to 187 in 2019.
Until 2007, bald eagles were on the endangered species list but were removed after their populations increased. Bald eagles are still protected under the Migratory Bird Treaty Act and the Bald and Golden Eagle
Protection Act.
Recently, the Kentucky Department of Fish & Wildlife added a chemical treatment to Kingfisher Lakes to kill off all shad in the lakes. Signs along the lake said the chemical posed no risk to humans, pets or other wildlife.
As the shad floated to the top, Thompson said the dead fish attracted a large number of eagles that swooped in for an easy meal.
“You talk about putting on a show out there — they did,” Thompson said.
Trevor Muffett, a Philpot resident who was pulling his johnboat out of Carpenters Lake after morning fishing, said he frequently sees the eagles flying overhead, even capturing an adult and an eaglet on his phone.
“It’s good seeing them out here,” he said.
