Officials with the Owensboro Police Department and Owensboro-Daviess County Central Dispatch said Thursday they were surprised by Daviess Fiscal Court’s decision to give notice to potentially terminate the city-county joint 911 agreement next year.
If a new agreement isn’t reached, the current memorandum of agreement will end July 1, 2024, which would split dispatch into city and county dispatch centers.
Paul Nave, director of the 911 center and city Police Chief Art Ealum said they were unaware of any issues county officials had with the dispatch center.
No issues have been raised with the 911 oversight board, which includes representatives from OPD, the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office, city and county fire departments and other agencies, Ealum said.
Earlier this week, Daviess County Commissioner Larry Conder told the Messenger-Inquirer, “You have two law enforcement agencies that may need to improve their communications between each other ... If you’re looking at this issue, 80 to 90% is that issue — the communication between the departments needs to be addressed, and they need to sit down and have a real come-to-the-table type of meeting.”
Daviess County Sheriff Brad Youngman said Tuesday there isn’t a communication issue between the sheriff’s office and OPD generally.
“I agree with Commissioner Conder that communication is paramount at all time, and we do,” Youngman said. “Whether it’s the sheriff’s office, OPD, the fire departments, there are multiple efforts that take place out of the public’s eye.”
For example, both agencies assisted one another in the investigation into last week’s fatal shooting on Willett Road, Youngman said.
Regarding dispatch, Youngman said, “my concern is not with the dispatchers. My concern is the level of service we get, due to issues beyond our control.”
In a separate interview Thursday, Youngman said, “Some of the things we are seeing with the sheriff’s office is the availability of a dispatcher to respond to a deputy calling, for whatever reason. We’ve never had an issue where there is no one there, but we do have — and it happens on a daily basis — a deputy is told they have to wait.”
Youngman said the dispatch center is “short-handed, short-staffed and ... is having to do more things.”
Daviess County Fire Chief Jeremy Smith said his crews “are not on the radio as much as the sheriff’s office,” but that, “we do have times when it gets too busy for (dispatch) to answer all the calls.
“Sometimes when (they) get multiple calls going on, they’ll tell us to hold on a minute, they’re on a 911 call” or another call.
Smith said he believes dispatchers do a good job, but said the dispatch center “always seems to run short. They are not able to keep enough workers.”
Smith said, during Thursday’s storms, he sent a firefighter to assist in dispatch, “because there’s hundreds and hundreds of calls coming in.”
Regarding staffing, Smith said, “what we would like to figure out is, what is keeping us from hiring and retaining a full staff?”
Another question is whether the combined dispatch center is attempting to do too much, Smith said.
Youngman said OPD has a dedicated dispatcher for just police calls.
“They have a solely dedicated dispatcher to monitor their communications and speak to them, and that person has no other duties,” Youngman said.
Dispatch does not have a dispatcher just for the sheriff’s office. Having a deputy told to wait could be a safety issue for a deputy, depending on the situation, Youngman said.
“I think my concern is to find out how to prevent it from happening,” he said. “Everybody is short-handed, but what does ‘short-handed’ mean to my people, whose lives are on the line?”
County officials, “want to come in and say, ‘What can we do to work on staffing?’ ”
Most calls for service received by dispatch are for OPD.
According to OPD statistics, dispatch received 1,904 calls for service between June 16-22.
Of those, 945 calls were for OPD, 411 were for the sheriff’s office, 143 were for the Owensboro Fire Department, 241 were ambulance calls, 119 were for either the county fire department or a volunteer fire department and 14 were for the Kentucky State Police.
The city and county both fund the 911 center, with the city contributing 73% and the county contributing 27%, with the distribution based on call volume.
Nave, who has been director of the combined 911 dispatch center since its creation, said he has not heard from county officials about areas of concern.
“I haven’t received any specific issues at this point,” said Nave, who was unaware of any issues until last week, when he was notified the county intended to terminate the 911 center agreement.
“We have individual issues” that have been addressed previously, he said. “It’s the normal process of doing business. We deal with those and move on.”
Nave said he was not aware of any concern that rose “to the point of (the county) wanting to leave dispatch.”
“I’m not aware of anything that is significant at all,” he said.
The 911 oversight board meets quarterly.
Ealum, who is a member of the board, said no issues have been raised with the board during its two meetings this year.
“You can’t fix the issue if you don’t know,” he said.
OPD’s dedicated dispatcher is based on the number of calls for service OPD receives daily, Ealum said.
Officials would want to address issues of deputies being told to wait when communicating with dispatch, Ealum said.
The sheriff’s office “is getting more calls than it used to, but that’s something to be evaluated by Paul Nave and the 911 board,” he said.
Other agencies could have a dedicated dispatcher if they were willing to fund the positions, Ealum said.
The city handles hiring dispatchers, which involves OPD conducting interviews, doing background checks and psychological evaluations, and having applicants take a polygraph test.
“I think the city is figuring out how much we actually do and how much time we spend recruiting dispatchers,” Ealum said. “It can be very costly, if you want to get down to nickels and dimes.
“There’s a lot of expenses that people just take for granted. It’s more costly than you think. The county is getting a hell of a bargain.”
Nave said previously it is difficult to find applicants willing to work dispatch shifts, which can include nights, weekends and holidays.
“This generation typically comes in and thinks, ‘I’m going to be on the day shift,’ and that’s not the reality for new dispatchers, Ealum said.
Ealum said the combined dispatch center has been a benefit to the community.
“We had growing pains when it first started,” he said. “The people working day-in and day-out are committed to providing a quality service to the community.
“We can have meetings and discussions, and whether the decision is made to stay consolidated or separate, we are going to provide the best service for the city of Owensboro that we can.”
