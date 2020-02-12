Homicides were exception
Most major crimes declined in Owensboro in 2019 compared to the year before, with the exception of homicides, Owensboro Police Department Chief Art Ealum told city commissioners Tuesday during a work session at City Hall.
Citing statistics compiled by OPD and provided to KY-OPS, the Kentucky State Police crime database, Ealum said reports of rape, robberies and serious assaults declined and the city saw a 19.72% decrease in violent crime compared to the year before.
One area that saw a dramatic increase, however, was in homicides. There were six homicides in 2019, compared to three the year before. Ealum said the first homicide of 2019 was part of a triple killing on Audubon Avenue.
Last year also had more homicides than 2017, when the city experienced four.
Two men were identified and charged by OPD the day after the Audubon Avenue homicides and both are now facing the death penalty.
Statistics Ealum provided to commissioners said robbery reports declined from 65 reports in 2018 to 40 last year, a decrease of 38.46%. There were also 16 fewer reports of “Part I” category violent assaults last year: There were 99 violent assaults in 2019, compared to 115 assaults the year before.
A “Part I” crime is considered the most serious category of crime.
Reports of Part I rapes were also down 13.33%. Ealum provided three years of data, showing “Part I” assaults and rapes declined in 2018 and 2019.
All Part I property crimes — burglaries, larcenies, vehicle thefts and arsons declined last year. For example, there were 374 burglaries last year, while there were 480 burglary reports in 2018. Larcenies declined by 12.34%, from 2,107 in 2018 to 1,847 last year.
Vehicle thefts also declined slightly, from 264 in 2018 to 216 last year.
Ealum said violent crime is down nationally, but the decrease in local crime rates can be attributed to OPD patrol officers, investigators and special units such as the Flex Team, which was created in 2018 to investigate gun and drug crime, particularly in west side neighborhoods that saw an increase in shootings that year. The Flex Team was disbanded but reinstated last year and is still working, Ealum said after the meeting.
“We saw a 20% decrease in violent crime,” overall last year, Ealum said. “Our Part I property crimes decreased by 15%.
“Officers are focusing more on drug crimes and gun violence,” Ealum said.
The police department has also worked with federal agencies such as the U.S. Attorney’s Office and the FBI to take certain firearms cases to federal court.
“When you have federal prosecutors involved ... that’s pretty serious,” Ealum said.
City Commissioner Pam Smith Wright told Ealum, “I just want to tell you I appreciate the work the officers do. Your job cannot be easy.”
Officers, “do a fantastic job,” Ealum said.
