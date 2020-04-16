Owensboro Police Department Chief Art Ealum said the agency continues to respond to calls while maintaining social distancing during the coronavirus pandemic.
“Officers have really stepped up in a time of crisis,” Ealum said Wednesday. “They come to work every day. Of course, they take the necessary precautions.
“We’ve learned from national disasters like tornadoes and ice storms, people will continue to call law enforcement,” Ealum said. “... That’s one place that will always answer.”
In mid-March, OPD changed its response policy to reduce the risk of COVID-19 exposure. The department closed its offices on Ninth Street to the public and began taking reports of non-emergency incidents, such as burglaries not in progress, over the phone.
The volume of non-emergency calls has declined, Ealum said. The calls that OPD receives now largely require an immediate response, such as incidents in progress and traffic accidents.
Officers are wearing protective equipment on calls and are social distancing. Before an officer is sent to a scene, the 911 dispatch center asks the caller a series of questions to determine if they are sick.
Some people have tried to use the pandemic to avoid an arrest or charge.
“What we’ve seen here lately is sometimes people who are engaged in less than acceptable conduct, when they think they’re going to jail or are being cited, they throw out the whole, ‘I tested positive” claim, Ealum said. When that happens, officers check with the health department to see if the person had a positive test.
“Somebody has always got some reason they can’t go to jail,” Ealum said.
The department has been able to keep a stock of protective equipment and has had hand sanitizer donated by O.Z. Tyler Distillery and Glenmore Distillery.
“We’ve resorted to making our own (sanitizer) a few times” with donated alcohol and glycerin, Ealum said. “... The community support is not new to us.”
Law enforcement agencies have been issuing citations rather than arresting people when feasible in order to reduce the inmate population at the Daviess County Detention Center. The state Department of Corrections and the Administrative Office of the Courts have also worked on releasing some low-level state inmates who are near the end of their sentences.
Ealum said: “I support people being released, as long as they don’t pose an imminent threat to the community,” but, “there are people, regardless of what the situation is, who need to stay in jail.”
Department officials stress social distancing to officers, and practice it at OPD’s offices, Ealum said.
“It is a challenge, to say the least,” Ealum said. “We have to continually remind supervisors, detectives and ourselves to maintain social distancing.”
Daily officer routines like roll call are now done electronically instead of in-person, Ealum said. Regarding making calls for service, “officers are happy to respond,” he said.
“I haven’t had one call or complaint from officers going on calls for service — in fact, the opposite,” Ealum said.
“We kind of eased into the social distancing thing, because it’s not in our nature,” he said. “Interacting with people is what we do. But we are doing what we do and we are here to provide a service.
“The little things we can do to curb that exposure we’ll do, and keep doing, until it’s safe not to,” he said.
The department does have contingency plans in place if a number of officers were quarantined,” Ealum said. For example, members of the criminal investigations and support services divisions could be assigned to patrol to make up for staff shortfalls.
In that scenario, Ealum would also work a patrol shift, he said.
“That’s the fun part of the job,” he said.
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.