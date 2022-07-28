Dr. Diane Earle, musician, Owensboro Symphony pianist and professor emeritus of music at Kentucky Wesleyan College, will be performing three identical recitals at 5, 6 and 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 2 in the Waymond Morris Recital Hall at the Owensboro Symphony, 211 East Second St.
Earle will be performing Franz Liszt’s “Concert Étude No. 3” and Frédéric Chopin’s “Grande polonaise brillante,” which she performed when she was a special guest at ”Jubilate: An Evening with Choral Masters” at Carnegie Hall in New York City in early July.
