With early education about healthy relationships and boundaries, dating violence and abuse in general could be lessened in Kentucky where that state rates high for child abuse, said OASIS Youth Advocacy Counselor Maria Shyver,
February is “Teen Dating Violence Awareness Month.” Shyver said that’s a perfect opportunity for OASIS and other advocacy groups to go into schools and other realms of the community to promote awareness about dating violence and talk about what healthy relationships look like.
Shyver said dating violence and abuse, in general, is affecting youth at younger and younger ages.
Abuse of youth and children, she said, is especially prevalent in Kentucky, with the state leading the nation in child abuse, according to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.
Additionally, 47.7% of women and 19.6% men in Kentucky reported having some type of sexual violence during their lifetime, she said.
In general, Shyver said, one-in-three youth ages 16 to 24 have or will be affected by abuse, whether it be mental, verbal, physical or sexual.
With education, however, she said that impact to youth and children could be lessened, if children were to be engaged early on in education about healthy relationships and boundaries and through conversations with parents, caregivers or trusted others about the importance of healthy relationships.
“That’s huge,” she said. “With numbers like this in our Commonwealth, how can we not discuss these issues with our kids? I feel like if they had some education in middle school or at a younger age … they would have some information about healthy relationships early on.”
It is important, she said, to break the taboo surrounding the topic of abuse and open a line of communication for children and youth about what healthy versus unhealthy relationships look like and how to approach someone about a potentially unhealthy relationship, whether it is their own or someone they know.
“Being able to start at an earlier age … we’re not going to be talking about sexual violence or dating violence, but we’re going to talk with them about healthy relationships — what is healthy and what is unhealthy — with even their peers and friends,” she said. “Having a good foundation for what a healthy relationship looks like is just going to make them better dating partners and know what to look for as they get older and start to date.”
OASIS Executive Director Andrea Robinson said education and ensuring teens and children understand what healthy relationships look like is also vital to help prevent individuals from continuing a pattern of entering into abusive relationships.
“Kids that are witnesses to domestic violence … it helps kids not even realize unhealthy relationships in their lives, but to speak up to a friend or a colleague experiencing abuse,” she said. “If we don’t address it, then these kids grow up thinking that these unhealthy relationships are OK.”
Robinson said OASIS uses an evidence-based curriculum with teens and youth that was developed by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention called Dating Matters, which is specifically designed to connect to and relate with teens and youth of certain age groups to ensure the material is appropriate and gets across.
Part of the pushback, Shyver said, is that the topic of abuse is an uncomfortable one, and so many might shy away from it or make the excuse that it is not happening to their children or in their community.
That, however, is not the case. It happens everywhere, she said.
“It’s a big deal, and it’s happening younger and younger,” she said. “We want our children to be in healthy relationships, and we want to be in healthy relationships, so how can we change the cycle if we don’t talk about it? Just for protection of our children growing up and having access to healthy, safe relationships.”
Christie Netherton, cnetherton@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7360
