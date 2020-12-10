McLean County Home Place, a hub for McLean County senior citizens, was destroyed by fire early Wednesday morning.

The local fire departments received the call at 12:27 a.m. and the first unit arrived at 12:45 a.m.

Calhoun City Fire Department, Beech Grove Fire Department, Sacramento Fire Department, Island Fire Department, Livermore Fire Department and Central City Fire Department all responded to the blaze.

No one was inside the building at the time of the fire and no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire has not been determined and is awaiting insurance assessment, but there is some idea of what started it, said Calhoun City Fire Chief Michael Mincy.

“It’s so hard to put out a fire of that size,” Mincy said. “We used a backhoe to knock down the walls. It’s hard to get in there and actually put it out.”

He said the fire department will keep an eye on it to make sure it doesn’t spread. It was still smoldering Wednesday afternoon.

McLean County Judge-Executive Curtis Dame said the building was insured for $700,000 and the contents inside cost about $90,000.

The building hasn’t been in use since March except for the Meals on Wheels program.

Dame said Livermore has offered a facility for the program to use temporarily once the site has been registered with the state.

The building was built in 1993 on 875 Walnut St. in Calhoun and has been used as a meeting place for families in the community.

“It has been a very functional and effective community center,” Dame said.

Dame said there will be a plan to rebuild the facility.

“I like to use the story of the phoenix rising from the ashes and I think it’s very fitting in this case,” he said.

Dame said this is a good reminder to McLean County residents going into winter.

“It’s important to be cautious with supplemental heaters,” he said. “I’m not saying that’s what happened here, but we see a lot of these kinds of fires when it gets cold. Make sure to have a fire plan and the fire departments can help with those.”

Karah Wilson, kwilson@messenger-inquirer.com.