I’ve got a confession to make, and after this column is completed and published it might not be a bad idea if I go have a talk with the pastor of my church.
It goes back a long time ago, and with Christmas not that far away, the rehashed memory makes me feel even more guilty.
Christmas at our home on Hamilton Avenue was not like most other such celebrations. There would be gifts, but they would be minimal and not very expensive. And those gifts were purchased before the holiday and kept in a trunk that resided under a kitchen window.
If memory serves me right, I was about 5 years old, and for some reason I couldn’t understand, I found myself alone in the house one afternoon with Christmas less than a month away.
Walking into the kitchen, my eyes locked onto that trunk and an evil thought came to mind. This, I said to myself, would be a good time to see what I’m going to get for Christmas.
Opening the storage container I readily found my gift. It was in a box about the size of a shoe box and was very nicely wrapped and ready to place under the tree.
Very carefully I unwrapped the gift, removed the lid and there was a beautiful toy truck with real working headlights.
I just had to see those lights in working style and went into my bedroom, where it would be darker under a bed. Excited beyond belief, I turned on the light mechanism, gave the winder a few turns and let it go.
More from this section
Before I really got a good look at the lights in action, the toy zipped quickly under the bed, crashed into the baseboard and shattered its lights.
Quickly retrieving the toy, I raced back into the kitchen, grabbed the box it came out of and carefully rewrapped it.
Come Christmas morning the family gathered in the living room, and my sister Louise handed me my gift. It was then that I had to unlock a scene unlike many had seen before. I quickly unwrapped the gift, took the little truck out of the box and unleashed a cry with real tears.
“Louise,” I cried. “They sold you a toy that was already broken.”
My sister was as crushed as I pretended to be and told me she would take it back and get a replacement. The store involved gave her another one without any problem.
That was some 85 years ago, and my wonderful sister died with me never telling her what really happened.
My pastor was a reader of this column, and I hope he still is. But I hope the sentence is something I can live with.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.