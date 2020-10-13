Officials with the Daviess County Courthouse were making preparations Monday for the first day of early voting for next month’s general election.
Early voting begins Tuesday, Oct. 13. Voting stations have been installed at both the old Burks store at Towne Square Mall and at the Daviess County Courthouse. County Clerk Leslie McCarty said there has been some confusion about the start of early voting.
“We have had several people today trying to come and vote,” McCarty said Monday.
Early voting will be conducted from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, both at the mall and the courthouse.
Saturday voting will be on Oct. 17, Oct. 24 and Oct. 31 at the county courthouse only. Saturday voting hours are from 8 a.m. to noon.
People can vote early up to Nov. 2, the day before election day.
There are no projections local elections officials have seen on how popular early voting will be in Kentucky. Richard House, chief deputy clerk for the clerk’s office, said officials think there will be more in-person voting, either early or on election day, than there was in the June primary.
“We are hoping more people vote early,” House said. “We thought 20,000 would vote by absentee (ballot), but they didn’t.”
As of last week, about 12,000 absentee ballots had been requested. House didn’t have the final number of absentee requests on Monday, but the last day to request an absentee ballot was Friday.
At the mall, there will be two voter check-in stations and two “e-scan” voting machines that scan paper ballots. While “e-slate” machines that are entirely electronic will be on hand, those are reserved only for people who need to them because of a special circumstance, such as a disability.
“Most people will be using paper ballots,” House said.
There will be one check-in and voting station at the courthouse. More stations can be added to both locations if needed, McCarty said, but officials prefer people vote at the mall location.
At the mall, “there’s more space for everything,” such as between tables and voting machines, McCarty said. Also people will enter through the old Burks entrance and exit through the mall. Pandemic rules for the election require voting centers to have separate entrances and exits.
The ballot contains two constitutional amendments, one regarding placing a “crime victim’s bill of rights” in the state constitution, and another that would change the qualifications, and the term of office from four years to eight years, for District Court judges.
Because of a Supreme Court ruling in a previous case, the full language of the amendment must be included on the ballot. That could lead to delays at the voting centers if people don’t read the language in advance.
“Everyone should read them before they come in,” House said.
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
