Daviess County voters began casting ballots in the May primary election Thursday, with about 700 residents going to the county’s three voting centers.

Election officials reported no problems at voting centers on the first day of early voting, which will continue today, May 13, and Saturday. The primary Election Day is Tuesday, May 17.

The county used voting centers during the specialized primary and general election in 2020, but Thursday was the first time voting centers were used as a regular part of the process. The county’s election plan calls for using voting centers, where anyone from any precinct can vote.

D Ellen Basham voted Thursday afternoon at the Owensboro Sportscenter. Basham said she wanted to vote before election day to beat the rush.

“I always vote, and this was so handy,” Basham said. “There’s no waiting, you just walk right in. It was great.”

Kelli Shively, elections supervisor for the Daviess County Clerk’s office, said the day had gone smoothly. In addition to using voting centers, the office was also using new voting machines.

About half of the voters Thursday voted at the Sportscenter, Shively said.

“We weren’t sure how it would go, because it was all new,” she said.

The voting center model is easier for the office to manage, because voting centers require less workers, overall, than trying to man numerous precincts, Shively said.

“It’s a lot less poll workers,” she said.

Shortly before voting ended for the day at 4 p.m., County Clerk Leslie McCarty said, “as far as I know, there haven’t been any issues or problems at all.”

McCarty said she was surprised as many as 700 people voted Thursday. McCarty said she hopes people take advantage of early voting.

“Hopefully, in the next two days we’ll get (voters) through and Tuesday will be very slow,” McCarty said.

In addition to the Sportscenter on Hickman Avenue, people can early vote at Owensboro Christian Church, 2818 New Hartford Road, and Life Community Church, 1101 Breckenridge St.

Early voting hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. today, May 13, and 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.

David Addington, who also voted at the Sportscenter on Thursday afternoon, agreed that early voting was convenient.

“I thought I could get in easier (at the Sportscenter) than in the precinct model,” Addington said. “As someone who has had hip replacements, this is easier to get to and has more parking.”

The GOP primary will decide several races, including sheriff, clerk, property valuation administrator and two commission seats on Fiscal Court. No Democrats filed to run in those races.

Basham said people need to take advantage of the opportunities to vote in the primary.

“I just hope the word gets out,” she said.

