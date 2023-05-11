Voters begin going to the polls today, Thursday, May 11, to cast ballots in the 2023 primary election.
On the Republican side, voters while choose a nominee for governor, secretary of state, auditor, treasurer and agriculture commissioner. Democrats will choose a nominee for governor and ag commissioner.
Early voting will take place from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. through Saturday at the Owensboro Sportscenter, 1215 Hickman Ave.
The county’s 14 voting centers will be open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Election Day, Tuesday, May 16. A person must bring a valid state ID to vote.
Secretary of State Michael Adams said voters can have confidence in the election system, which keeps ballots secure and counts them in a way that is accurate and accountable.
“These are fair and free elections,” Adams said in an interview Wednesday.
The COVID pandemic forced the state to change how people voted in 2020, such as allowing early voting, increased absentee voting and the use of voting centers instead of precincts. Some of the those changes were popular and adopted into law by state legislators. For example, every county now has three days of early voting prior to election day, and counties can use voting centers if they choose.
Adams said the voting system is secure because voting machines are not connected to the internet and can’t be hacked. Any issue with voting totals can be double checked against paper ballots, which are now mandatory, Adams said.
Adams said part of the challenge for his office is battling disinformation. For example, one false belief is that voting machines can be opened so officials can see who is leading in votes.
“We can’t do that,” Adams said. “We can’t physically get into (voting machines) until the polls close.”
Machines used for early voting are kept secure. On election night when polls close, the early voting machines are opened by bipartisan county boards of elections.
Battling election misinformation is an ongoing issue.
“There is going to be a fringe of people who are going to come up with a new theory” about how elections are unfair, Adams said. “They are the same ones that said we were going to have massive fraud in 2020, and we didn’t.”
The attacks on the state’s election integrity were unfair to the county workers who help stage elections, Adams said.
“It’s one thing to have a political attack,” he said. “It’s another to attack our county clerks and poll workers.”
Adams said there are people who believe in the state’s election process, a second group who will never be convinced the process is fair, and a third group, who read both legitimate news sources and items on the internet, “and they don’t know what to believe.”
“People who are informed understand how this works and have confidence in the process,” Adams said.
People who believe in conspiracies of fraud will never be convinced, he said.
The hope, he said, is to reach people on the fence.
“It’s the ones in the middle I’m trying to convince,” Adams said. “Those are the ones I’m trying to reach that they can trust our process.”
Adams said traditionally, primaries that fall between the federal midterm elections and the presidential election are known for low voter turnout.
“It was 19% in 2019,” Adams said. “It was 12.5% four years before that, and it was 10% eight years before that.”
Part of the issue with primary turnout is that only registered Republicans and Democrats can vote.
“We disenfranchise our independent voters” by excluding them from primaries, Adams said.
When asked if he has discussed changes to the primary system with state lawmakers, Adams said, “I don’t sense any appetite to change the primaries at this time. I don’t think they’ll change it until they start losing their elections.”
Adams, who is facing challengers Stephen L. Knipper and Allen Maricle in the GOP primary for Secretary of State, said his office worked with lawmakers on several election bills to make elections more secure and to give people more options to vote, such as by early voting.
“We’ve led with integrity, and we cleaned up the scandals in this office that we inherited,” Adams said. “There’s a real danger in letting the wrong person into this position. That’s not just theory. It’s happening in other states.”
If all eligible voters don’t turn out to vote in the primary, “we could have extremists nominated not just for this office, but in every office,” Adams said.
