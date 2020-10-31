With two days left for early voting, Daviess County election officials said they will allow voting to continue at early voting sites as long as people are in line by the time voting officially ends.
Early voting is taking place at the former Burkes Department store at Towns Square Mall, and at the Daviess County Courthouse.
On Saturday, Oct. 31, early voting is scheduled to end at noon, and early voting is set to end at 4 p.m Monday.
If there’s still a line when early voting is set to end, “we’ll go to the back of the line … we’ll get everyone into the building and we will lock the door,” allowing those people to vote, Chief Deputy Clerk Richard House said.
There have been lines for early voting and the local election staff expects to have 90% or more of the vote counted on election night, County Clerk Leslie McCarty said.
In addition to early voting, more than 86% of absentee ballots sent out to county residents have been returned. Local officials are reading absentee ballots for counting on Tuesday, a process that includes examining ballots for errors that would normally cause them to be rejected.
State election rules have made it possible for almost all absentee ballot errors to be cured.
When errors to the ballots were reported to the state Thursday, people with problem ballots were emailed to inform them of the issue “and they had to get in touch with our office to correct it,” House said
The only absentee ballot errors that are uncorrectable are ballot envelopes that are received without ballots after election day. Before then, a person who sends a ballot envelope without the ballot will be allowed to correct the error.
Miranda Combs, communications director for Secretary of State Michael Adam’s office, said the absentee ballot rules were relaxed for the general election in order to reduce the number of rejected ballots. In the June primary, 30,427 absentee ballots were rejected, with just under 15,000 of them rejected for lacking signatures.
“They are being really flexible this time” with rules on absentee ballots, Combs said. “In the emergency order for the general election, it was made a lot easier for people to have their ballots cured.”
House said there will likely be fewer problem ballots overall because people who voted absentee during the primary are now familiar with the proper steps.
Although ballots can be postmarked as late as election day, officials are recommending absentee ballots be dropped off at one of the county’s monitored drop-off boxes. The boxes are monitored by surveillance cameras and ballots are collected daily.
The drop-off boxes are at the Daviess County Courthouse, the Daviess County Operations Center on Kentucky 81, Whitesville City Hall, Doodlebugs Market in Knottsville, the Daviess County Public Library and at the Western Kentucky University-Owensboro campus.
“That’s what we would strongly advise, to use the drop boxes,” House said.
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
