Early voting was stronger than expected last week, and overall turnout for the general election could reach 45%, Daviess County and state officials said Monday.
Today, Tuesday, Nov. 8, is election day. Across Daviess County, 12 voting centers will be open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.
People with absentee ballots to return can still vote by depositing their completed absentee ballots in the secure drop box at the Daviess County Clerk’s office.
The county’s 12 voting centers are: Owensboro Christian Church, 2818 New Hartford Road; Third Baptist Church, 527 Allen St.; Audubon Elementary School, 300 Worthington Road; Highland Elementary School, 2909 Kentucky 54; Legacy Church, 5333 Frederica St.; Yellow Creek Baptist Church, 5741 Kentucky 144; St. Martin Catholic Church, 5856 Kentucky 81; Masonville Baptist Church, 6601 U.S. 231; St. Mary Magdalene Catholic Church, 7232 Kentucky 56; Whitesville Baptist Church, 10167 Kentucky 54; Mary Carrico Catholic School, 9546 Kentucky 144; and Utica Fire Department, 146 Kentucky 140.
Early voting took place last Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Daviess County Clerk Leslie McCarty said 7,276 people voted early over the three-day period.
“It was a good number,” McCarty said. As of Monday morning, 1,100 of the 1,700 absentee ballots sent out by the clerk’s office had been returned, McCarty said.
People can vote at any voting center, regardless of precinct. Early voting for the entire county took place at Owensboro Christian Church.
Ballots are printed on site by precinct. Because of a coding error by the vendor, the ballots for Precinct 40 initially did not contain the Owensboro City Commission race, McCarty said.
More from this section
Precinct 40 is in the Thoroughbred Acres area. McCarty said about 55 voters were affected, and that the voters were being notified.
“At the end of the day Thursday, we were able to confirm an e-poll incorrectly coded for Precinct 40,” McCarty said. The problem was corrected for early voting Friday and Saturday, McCarty said.
The voters who were not able to vote for city commission were asked to vote in the race Monday or today at the clerk’s office. The ballots will be hand counted by the board of elections staff, and only votes for city commission will be counted on those ballots, McCarty said.
On election night, people will be able to follow the returns on the clerk’s office’s website, McCarty said.
Michon Lindstrom, director of communications for Secretary of State Michael Adam’s office, said between early voting and absentee ballots, 329,580 people had already voted in Kentucky as of Monday afternoon.
“All told, we had 253,018 come out to vote early across the state,” Lindstrom said. In terms of overall turnout, Adams is estimating 45% of voters will cast ballots in the election, Lindstrom said.
The vote is pretty evenly split between Republican and Democratic Party voters, Lindstrom said.
“You saw the same amount of turnout” among voters of both parties, Lindstrom said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.