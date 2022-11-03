The candidates have had their say — through public forums and events, websites, ads and even yard signs.
Now it’s time for voters to take charge.
Today, Thursday, Nov. 3, voters can begin casting their ballots for candidates of their choice in the general election.
Early voting is from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. today, Friday and Saturday at Owensboro Christian Church, 2818 New Hartford Road.
The state allows just three days of early voting before election day, so people who haven’t voted by the close of business Saturday will have to wait for Tuesday, election day.
Kelli Shively, elections supervisor for the Daviess County Clerk’s office, said early voting will take place in the church’s gymnasium.
Shively said the voting center will have six ballot scanners. Paper ballots will be printed for voters as they check in, and the voters will put completed ballots into the scanners.
The scanners used during early voting will not be used during the general election.
When early voting is over, “those machines are sealed and kept in a locked closet in the sheriff’s office until election night,” Shively said. “No machines are open until election night.”
Shively said people should bring a form of state identification, preferably a driver’s license, to vote. People who don’t have a driver’s license will still have a way to vote, Shively said, by filling out a form at the voting center’s help desk.
Shively said issues on the ballot could draw more voters to vote early.
“We have heard we are going to have a great turnout because of the questions on the ballot,” Shively said. Voters will decide on two constitutional amendments during the election.
On Tuesday, the county will have 12 voting centers: Owensboro Christian Church, 2818 New Hartford Road; Third Baptist Church, 527 Allen St.; Audubon Elementary, 300 Worthington Road; Highland Elementary, 300 Worthington Road; Legacy Church, 5333 Frederica St.; Yellow Creek Baptist Church, 5741 Kentucky 144; St. Martin Catholic Church, 5856 Kentucky 81; Masonville Baptist Church, 6601 U.S. 231; St. Mary Magdalene Catholic Church, 7232 Kentucky 56; Whitesville Baptist Church, 10167 Kentucky 54; Mary Carrico Catholic School, 9546 Kentucky 144; and Utica Fire Department, 146 Kentucky 140.
People who requested absentee ballots have a few more days to mail back their ballot or deliver their ballot to the secure drop box at the Daviess County Courthouse. Daviess County Clerk Leslie McCarty said all absentee ballots have to be at the clerk’s office by 6 p.m. Tuesday, when the drop box is closed.
