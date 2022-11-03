EARLY VOTING

Kami Hershey, a software analyst for Daviess County Fiscal Court, and Leslie McCarty, Daviess County clerk, move voting equipment into Third Baptist Church on Wednesday, along with Mary Jacob, chief deputy for the Daviess County Clerk’s Office, right, for the upcoming election. Early voting begins today and will be held at only one voting center, Owensboro Christian Church, 2818 New Hartford Road.

 Photo by Alan Warren, Messenger-Inquirer | awarren@messenger-inquirer.com

The candidates have had their say — through public forums and events, websites, ads and even yard signs.

Now it’s time for voters to take charge.

James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.