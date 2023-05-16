Early voting for the May 16 Republican and Democratic primary ended Saturday, and locally, at least, voter turnout was less than hoped for, Daviess County Clerk Leslie McCarty said.

Across Thursday, Friday and Saturday — the three days open for early voting — only 1,513 voters cast ballots. That’s out of a total of approximately 70,350 registered Republicans and Democrats in the county.

James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.