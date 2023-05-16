Early voting for the May 16 Republican and Democratic primary ended Saturday, and locally, at least, voter turnout was less than hoped for, Daviess County Clerk Leslie McCarty said.
Across Thursday, Friday and Saturday — the three days open for early voting — only 1,513 voters cast ballots. That’s out of a total of approximately 70,350 registered Republicans and Democrats in the county.
McCarty described the early voter turnout as “pitiful.”
“That’s kind of disappointing,” McCarty said Monday morning.
Primaries in non-presidential and non-midterm years are often marked by low voter turnout, Secretary of State Michael Adams said last week. But those odd years are when Kentucky primary voters pick candidates that will run for major state offices, including governor.
With a contested race for the GOP nomination for governor, turnout for early voting was expected to be higher in the county, McCarty said.
“They are picking the candidates that are representing them,” McCarty said.
Republicans also have contested primaries for secretary of state, agriculture commissioner, state auditor and state treasurer.
Democrats will also determine if they want incumbent Gov. Andy Beshear to run for another term in November, and will pick a candidate to run for ag commissioner.
Few absentee ballots were requested for the primary.
McCarty said officials sent out 600 absentee ballots.
State lawmakers made early voting a regular part of Kentucky elections, after early voting was widely used during the 2020 election.
The goal is to increase voter access to the polls, by giving them more opportunities to vote. The bill approved by lawmakers gives Kentuckians three days of early voting, the Thursday, Friday and Saturday before election day.
The challenge, McCarty said, is not getting people registered to vote, it’s getting people out to vote.
Registered Republicans and Democrats do have one more chance to vote when Daviess County’s 14 voting centers open today at 6 a.m.
Daviess County’s voting centers are: Owensboro Sportscenter, Neblett Community Center, Daviess County Middle School (replacing Highland Elementary), Owensboro Christian Church, Third Baptist Church, Audubon Elementary School, Legacy Church, Yellow Creek Baptist Church, St. Martin’s Parish Hall, Masonville Baptist Church, St. Mary Magdalene Parish Hall, Whitesville Baptist Church, Mary Carrico Catholic School and Utica Fire Department.
James Mayse
