The East Daviess County Water Association has received a second round of money to complete the installation of water lines along Short Station Road and Jack Hinton Road.
Thursday evening, Daviess Fiscal Court approved a memorandum of agreement with the state and Kentucky Infrastructure Authority, for a $1.05 million grant. The money comes from federal Cleaner Water Act funds.
County treasurer Jordan Johnson said Fiscal Court is the pass-through agency for the grant, disbursing the money for project costs when needed.
Last year, the Water Association received about $850,000 in Cleaner Water Act funds from KIA, to begin installing 6-inch water lines along 3 miles of Jack Hinton Road and 3 miles of Short Station Road.
Casey Emmick, general manager for the East Daviess County Water Association, said smaller water lines were installed in the area years ago.
Residential development in the area has created a need for fire protection, but there was a need for both fire hydrants and for larger water lines to serve both the hydrants and the homes.
“Jack Hinton Road runs from 2.5 inch to 4-inch pipes,” Emmick said.
Additional development in the area wasn’t anticipated when the lines were installed, Emmick said.
Kentucky Infrastructure Authority documents say 33,000 linear feet of water pipe is being replaced by 6-inch pipes.
Emmick said, in addition, 16 fire hydrants are being installed.
“Initially, (former Judge-Executive Al) Mattingly was going to run the transmission lines and have no hydrants on it,” Emmick said. But the previous court was able to acquire $150,000 for hydrants, Emmick said.
The new water lines will reach 173 new or under-served homes in the area, KIA documents say.
KIA documents say, including engineering fees, the total project cost is $1.749 million, so the grants received last year and this year more than cover the project.
Emmick said the project was more expensive than first anticipated, due to rising cost of materials and construction.
The project is about 60% complete, Emmick said. Construction is supposed to wrap up sometime in August.
“At the rate they are going, it won’t be an issue,” Emmick said.
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
