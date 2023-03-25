The East Daviess County Water Association has received a second round of money to complete the installation of water lines along Short Station Road and Jack Hinton Road.

Thursday evening, Daviess Fiscal Court approved a memorandum of agreement with the state and Kentucky Infrastructure Authority, for a $1.05 million grant. The money comes from federal Cleaner Water Act funds.

James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse

