The man accused of the Aug. 14, 2020 shooting on East First Street that led to the death of one woman and the injury of another entered a guilty plea in Christian Circuit Court Judge John Atkins’ court Thursday morning.
Tyresse Hollowell, 23, Hopkinsville, appeared in court via Zoom while at the Christian County Jail as his attorney, Doug Moore, appeared in person along with Christian County Commonwealth’s Attorney Rick Boling.
Hollowell is accused of shooting and killing Tiffany N. Gray, 39, Hopkinsville, and critically injuring a 17-year-old female, whom he is also accused of shooting in the incident.
He was originally charged with murder and first-degree assault. Hollowell was also charged with engaging in organized crime in a separate case involving several other codefendants.
Moore advised the court Thursday that Hollowell intended to enter a guilty plea to amended charges in the case. Boling then read the plea deal aloud in court.
In his murder case, Hollowell entered a guilty plea to the amended charges of complicity to reckless homicide and first-degree wanton endangerment. For his organized crime charge, he entered a guilty plea to the amended charge of attempted engaging in organized crime.
Hollowell’s plea deal carries a recommended sentence by the commonwealth of five total years in prison with the commonwealth opposed to probation and shock probation.
Each of Hollowell’s amended charges carried sentences of five years, each to run concurrently, or at the same time, for a total of five years.
Moore advised the court that he had spoken with Hollowell prior to the hearing and stated that Hollowell requested that a separate sentencing hearing be waived Thursday and to receive his final sentence from Atkins.
“He wants to go ahead and be sentenced today, because he’s not likely to get probation over the commonwealth’s opposition and he’s already parole eligible on these (amended) offenses,” Moore said.
Boling and Hollowell both added that Hollowell also has no prior felony convictions, as the court also waived Hollowell filling out a pre-sentence investigation report prior to being sentenced, which is usually required by the court.
However, Hollowell will still be required to fill out a PSI report for the benefit of the Kentucky Department of Corrections.
Atkins agreed to the request and sentenced Hollowell according to his plea deal.
According to New Era archives, Hollowell turned himself in on Aug. 16 to the Hopkinsville Police Department for his alleged involvement in the shooting death of Gray.
Since then Hollowell has spent roughly over a year in custody.
Archives state that Gray was found shot dead just after 1:30 a.m. on Aug. 14 at a home on East First Street.
Officers were called to the area and found Gray in the road with gunshot wounds, the report stated. Gray was transported to Jennie Stuart Health and was pronounced dead.
The juvenile was also taken to Jennie Stuart with critical injuries but has since recovered.
Also according to archives, Hollowell was charged with engaging in organized crime for his alleged involvement in a local criminal group known as “Face Shot Gang” or “FSG.”
Isaiah Henderson, 20, Jayden Weaver, 18, Antoniyon Cayce, 19, Emonie Evans, 18 and Jacquez Redd, 21, were all also arrested for their alleged involvement in the local gang.
Hollowell is the first of the group to enter a plea deal for his charge.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.