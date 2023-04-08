It was the worst possible week to deal with these things — not that there is ever a “good” time to talk about terminal illnesses and wills and end-of-life decisions.
And it was not just one, but two such events, that seeped into the circumstances of my otherwise ordinary and predictable life, both affecting people whom I love dearly.
It was the worst possible week. But there we were, veering from anguished sobs and sharp arguments born of frayed nerves to sincere apologies and serene acceptance.
I hovered on the edge of most of these conversations, murmuring words of encouragement here and laying out practical advice there.
Maybe I had saved these things “for just such a time as this,” I thought to myself, as I rummaged through my file cabinet for lists of the kinds of documents and decisions that need to be made … at such a time as this.
I made copies and passed them along to the appropriate people, and tucked among those sheets of impartial and legalistic terms, I made sure to include a small booklet of devotionals, coincidentally — or was it? — themed around the events of Holy Week, written to support and hearten those who were charged with fulfilling the final wishes of their loved ones.
Words are my thing. Sometimes I think they are all I have to offer, but at such a time as this, at the worst possible time, words seemed to fail me.
Maybe that’s not my fault. Maybe sometimes there just are no words.
As gently as possible, I reminded my loved ones that as devastating as these circumstances are, there is a blessing in the gift of time — however brief it may be — but time to say the things that we feel the most but say the least, time to make peace with that which is inevitable for all of us but which is most often ignored and avoided.
And in the midst of all this — I was asked about Granma’s Easter Egg Hunt.
This inquiry came from my little grandboy, a boisterous, action-packed, perpetual motion machine who seemingly never slows down, yet somehow always manages to capture the essence of moments that become memories.
With so much going on, and so many obligations to fulfill within a limited amount of time, I wasn’t sure whether, when or even if this annual tradition could be held. But after negotiating times and dates and locations of availability, we were able to find a window of opportunity.
Fear not, I told my precious grandboy: I promised the Easter Bunny would make his triumphant return.
So I pulled out the box of plastic eggs that I keep in my storage building and bought bags of candy and prizes with which to fill them.
As I worked, I reflected on the knowledge that it was the worst possible week on that first Easter too, seemingly the end of all hope and happiness.
But that story didn’t end there, and neither will ours.
Triumphant returns are what Easter is all about.
