Back in 2013, Bridget Austin had an idea.
If humans can hunt for Easter eggs this time of year, why can’t dogs hunt for Easter bones?
She convinced the other members of Saving Paws Animal Rescue of Kentucky — also known as SparKY — to host the city’s first Easter Bone Hunt that year.
And a new tradition was born.
“We had toys donated to us by PetSmart that year, and she thought this would be a good way to use them,” her husband, John Austin, said at the time.
“And then, people said they were looking forward to doing it again next year,” he said. “Now, we have a number of local businesses who donate treats and toys for this event every year.”
SparKY will host its 8th Easter Bone Hunt from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on April 3 at Ben Hawes Park.
Last year’s hunt was postponed by the coronavirus pandemic.
The field for the hunt will be loaded with a selection of dog toys and treats, a news release said.
People can hunt with their canine companion for $10 per dog.
Dream Copy Photography will be offering spring pet photos for $20. There’s a limit of one dog per photo session.
People who want to hunt bones and have a photo can get both for $25.
Past years have seen 100 or more dogs in all sizes participating.
The hunts are in heats of 10 to 20 dogs at a time and the field is restocked between heats.
More information is at www.sparkyrescue.com
Proceeds go to Saving Paws Animal Rescue of Kentucky, a no-kill animal rescue.
270-691-7301, klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
