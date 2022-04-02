It was 40 years ago today — April 2, 1982.
My Mom said something so absolutely unexpected, so out of the blue, that I still remember my feeling of surprise:
“There’s finally someone coming to the Executive Inn that I wouldn’t mind seeing.”
Most people reading this column will recall that the Executive Inn Rivermont, in its heyday, brought in a lot of big-name entertainers. Mostly country music, but a lot of other styles as well, but it had never occurred to me that my mother would be interested in any of them.
“Who is it?” I asked, my imagination running wild. What performer could possibly be so wonderful, so amazing, that my mom would want to go see them?
She sighed dreamily: “The Ink Spots.”
I grimaced. “What’s an Ink Spot?” I asked.
“Oh, they were a group back in the ’30s and ’40s,” she replied. “I listened to them when I was young.”
I looked up the ad in the newspaper at my first opportunity, checking the show time and prices. Tickets were $7.50 for the show only, $18 to include dinner. I figured we could eat more cheaply on our own, so that would be $15 for the two of us.
That was still a lot of money. Like, a LOT.
But I went to the box office and bought two tickets. I worried that nobody else would go, and asked the lady behind the window if the show would go on regardless of how few tickets were sold; she assured me it would.
Mom and I ate dinner at the Executive Inn that night. She ordered a Hot Brown sandwich; her favorite. (I probably got a burger.) There was piped-in music in the background. I remember listening to the “Hill Street Blues” theme song. (I don’t remember how much it cost, but it was less than $10.50 each.)
Mom was so excited as we made our way to the showroom, her feet barely touched the ground … but my heart sank as I saw four folding chairs set up on the stage.
Oh no, I thought to myself. These old guys are going to shuffle out here and sit in the chairs. They’re so old, they can’t even stand up. Their voices will be creaky and Mom will be so disappointed. I wish we hadn’t even come.
Boy, was I wrong.
These guys didn’t walk out on stage; they ran. They bounced and swayed. And wow, did they ever sing.
At some point, one of the Ink Spots introduced a song by saying, “Way back in 1944 — yes, there really was a 1944 ….”
And Mom, sitting front and center, eyes bright and face glowing, answered out loud: “Yes, there was! I was there!”
I didn’t know a single song. Mom knew them all.
When the show finally ended, Mom and I leaped to our feet for a standing ovation, clapping, smiling and cheering.
Then, just as we gathered our things to leave, we noticed the singers had drifted out from behind the curtain and were huddled in the corner of the room, tentatively looking around as if hoping fans might approach them.
Impulsively, I suggested, “Let’s go get their autographs.”
“Do we dare?” Mom asked — but she was already zooming across the room.
We collected all their autographs, which they were delighted to provide, and then I stood aside while Mom and the Ink Spots talked, sharing stories of days gone by and memories of music from long ago and far away.
I still have that autographed ticket.
More than that, I have the memory of a magical evening when a song echoed through the years to transform my Momma into a young girl once again.
