On Wednesday, an official with the Greater Owensboro Economic Development Corp. said the state is working to market sites in the city and county for industrial development.

There aren’t sites for large-scale projects, such as the electric vehicle battery plants planned for Glendale in Hardin County. But Brad Davis, vice president for business development with the Economic Development Corp., said there is land for smaller industrial projects that could supply the BlueOvalSK Battery Park with supplies.

James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter:

@JamesMayse

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.