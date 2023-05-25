On Wednesday, an official with the Greater Owensboro Economic Development Corp. said the state is working to market sites in the city and county for industrial development.
There aren’t sites for large-scale projects, such as the electric vehicle battery plants planned for Glendale in Hardin County. But Brad Davis, vice president for business development with the Economic Development Corp., said there is land for smaller industrial projects that could supply the BlueOvalSK Battery Park with supplies.
While space for large business development is limited in the city limits, Mayor Tom Watson said the city is focused on marketing property along Veterans Boulevard near the RiverPark Center. Meanwhile, county Judge-Executive Charlie Castlen said Fiscal Court is examining changes to county zoning rules that could lead to more local business development.
“I want to open Daviess County to where, if you have an idea, it’s a business-friendly place,” Castlen said.
On Tuesday, Gov. Andy Beshear talked about economic development during a visit to Owensboro to commemorate the opening of the Big Rivers Electric Corp. headquarters downtown. Beshear said western Kentucky is situated for development projects and talked about projects in other counties, but he did not mention any projects in the works for Daviess County.
Davis said the state Cabinet for Economic Development works with the EDC to contact prospective businesses.
“We do have several sites we market, and we have had quite a bit of interest in those sites,” Davis said. “We have received several inquiries from the economic development cabinet on sites.”
Daviess County has sites that would be suitable for smaller industries that could serve companies looking to employ 150 to 250 workers, Davis said.
“Do we have, right now, a 1,000-acre site to do a mega-project? No,” Davis said. “Our sites are smaller and could handle smaller projects.”
The county could potentially land a supplier for the BlueOval project because parts suppliers will want to be close to the facility, but not so close that they compete for workers, Davis said.
Daviess County could also benefit from its connection to Interstate 65 through I-165, Davis said.
“When you look at the BlueOval project, there are few projects that are ever going to be as big as that project,” Davis said. “You have to look at how many suppliers are going to be needed.”
The county has features that could attract businesses, such as the Owensboro Riverport, the airport and access to rail.
“Sites along rail are hard to find, so that becomes an advantage to the community,” Davis said. “We’ve got a great workforce. The community college does a great job of training.”
Castlen said Fiscal Court is looking at proposing changes to county zoning rules that would allow people to start a business on their properties.
Examples include businesses like Premium Allied Tool and Castlen Steel, Castlen said.
Zoning rules have been changed in the past to help business startups in the county, such as when Fiscal Court recommended changes to allow Green Mountain Firewood to start a production facility in the county, Castlen said.
More from this section
“Planning and zoning, much of what they do is simply enforce city and county rules,” Castlen said. “One of the things I’m trying to do is open up a wider swath of property” for people who want to start a business on their property.
“There is a lot of land around Daviess County that could be built on and be (used) as economic development sites, but it doesn’t meet the rules,” Castlen said.
County officials are examining zoning regulations and could propose changes to the planning commissioner for approval, Castlen said.
Companies looking for sites “are going all over the world,” he said. “I want to establish rules that would allow us to grow our own businesses here.”
Watson said the city is looking to bring more businesses like Big Rivers, which relocated its headquarters from Henderson to Owensboro, a move that included an expansion in the number of jobs. Big Rivers is also planning to build a $57 million transmission facility in the city near the Green River Area Development District offices.
Bringing Big Rivers to the city was a process “that took three years,” Watson said.
The city owns several lots along Veterans Boulevard across from the RiverPark Center on Daviess Street. A company that builds on that site could have direct access to the Daviess Street parking garage, Watson said.
“That’s the next location,” Watson said.
Issues that limit industrial growth are limited available space in MidAmerica Airpark and the floodplain, which prevents some areas from being developed.
Watson said there is some available land at the Owensboro Riverport.
“There could be some options there,” he said.
Riverport director Brian Wright said there is a 50-acre site at the port the EDC has been marketing to prospects.
“Beyond that, we don’t have any extensive properties in our possession today” at the riverport, Wright said. A company looking at the riverport site “would have to be a rail and water-centric company.”
Other potential sites are being examined, Wright said.
“The EDC has been working with a consultant to look at sites for the future,” Wright said.
For industrial development, Watson said, “we don’t have much land inside the city.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.