For many people, celebrating a summertime birthday, family reunion or high school graduation at a park shelter is a timeless tradition.
With Owensboro Parks and Recreation and the Daviess County Parks Department, area residents have several options to choose from when it comes to finding a park shelter that best fits their needs.
Amanda Rogers, city parks director, said Wednesday that shelters at the city’s parks are available to rent for a nominal free from April through the first week of November.
“Most of the screened-in shelters are $35 for the first four hours, and then there is a $10 fee for every additional hour,” Rogers said.
Larger park shelters, such as the ones available at Ben Hawes Park, cost $60 for the first four hours.
Rogers said that while there are screened-in shelters available to rent at English Park, Ben Hawes Park, Legion Park and Moreland Park, there are several other options available for those who might not need so much space for an event.
Rogers said that while it does cost money to rent one of the city’s park shelters, Owensboro Parks and Recreation is not making significant profit off renting the spaces.
“Our goal is to keep that at a break even effort,” she said. “Our fees are set low, because we want them to be available to anyone in the community.”
While Owensboro Parks and Recreation typically sees more than 250 shelter reservations each season, the COVID-19 pandemic had a significant impact on reservations in 2020. Shelter reservations began to climb again during the middle of last summer after a slow start to the season.
“This year, we are anticipating a really busy season,” Rogers said.
Ross Leigh, Daviess parks director, said the COVID-19 pandemic has had a similar impact on its rentals.
“COVID-19 has certainly taken its toll,” he said. “Pre-COVID-19, we would take 850 reservations, and last year we might have done 550.”
Leigh said the cost of a shelter reservation depends on the number of people that need to be accommodated. Costs range from $30 for a shelter with a 75-person capacity to $110 for a shelter at Panther Creek Park that can accommodate up to 400 people.
As far as popularity goes, Leigh said shelters located near playgrounds and the county’s spray parks remain the most sought after locations.
“A lot of times for family reunions and events involving the kids, typically those that are making the reservations are wanting to be close to those playgrounds,” he said.
Not unlike the city, Leigh said Daviess County’s park shelters are not a big money maker.
“As far as traditional park operations, we have already collected the revenue, and that is obviously through the Daviess County Sheriff’s Department with the annual taxes that are paid,” Leigh said. “Our goal has never been to charge two times around just to be able to gain access to a public park.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.