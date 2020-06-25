A University of Louisville professor of economics told state lawmakers in Frankfort that city governments across Kentucky have weathered the economic hardships caused by the COVID-19 pandemic better than anticipated thus far.
Paul Coomes, a professor emeritus at the University of Louisville and senior fellow at the Pegasus Institute discussed city finances during a meeting of the interim committee on local government on Wednesday. The Pegasus Institute is a Louisville-based non-partisan think-tank, according to its website.
At the outset of the pandemic, Coomes said “the economic data looked awful.” The state lost 287,000 jobs and had the most unemployment claims in the nation.
But several factors have helped cities and counties so far, Coomes said.
When federal legislators passed the CARES Act, Coomes said, money filtered down to the local level. Owensboro, for example, received $4.8 million in transit funding through the CARES Act, and other local agencies have received federal funds as well. Those funds are often earmarked for specific uses.
Of the cities that Coomes studied, including Louisville, Lexington and Owensboro, most were able to come up with funds to meet expenses in their current budgets, he said.
“Some of them, for fiscal year 2021, are forecasting stability,” Coomes said. While the city of Owensboro’s budget for fiscal year 2021-22 does anticipate a revenue loss of $1.56 million, city officials were able to balance the budget without a tax increase and maintain a $28,000 surplus, city officials said previously.
Other federal aid, such as one-time stimulus funds of $1,200 for each adult, the Paycheck Protection Program and extra unemployment funds, helped keep people and businesses afloat, Coomes said.
“You’re talking about $10 billion in federal dollars that came in, starting in April,” he said.
Also, Coomes said cities and counties that had diverse tax structures fared better than expected.
The job losses have not damaged revenue sources like occupational taxes as much as expected, because people in higher wage jobs were able to continue working, Coomes said.
“The industries that were hit hardest by the shutdown were primarily in the lowest-paid occupations,” Coomes said. But, “in Louisville, the office workers kept being paid,” he said.
Governments that had surplus funds have been able to draw on those during the pandemic, he said.
Generally speaking, the fiscal year in the months before the pandemic had been positive economically for cities, Coomes said.
“They had a very good run-up to February,” he said. “... We’ve only had 2½ months of economic activity hitting the occupational tax.”
While some businesses were closed, essential businesses such as grocery stores saw increased sales, and some workers who lost jobs were able to find new work, Coomes said.
What happens in the future is uncertain, Coomes said. There could be a “V”-shaped recovery, but the economy could face a period of ups and sharp downturns.
Coomes said senators in Washington are waiting to see if more aid is needed.
“I see the rationale from the Senate (as), ‘let’s see what the CARES Act does before doing anything else,’ ” he said. “It’s easy to make the argument of, ‘let’s wait a few months and see if there’s more carnage out there.”
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
