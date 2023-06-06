A cyberattack that took place late last year resulted in the Greater Owensboro Economic Corp. losing more than $500,000 in funds, and EDC official said Monday.
The incident took place in late November and was discovered in December, EDC board Chairwoman Amy Jackson said.
“We were the victim, like many other business, of a cybertheft,” Jackson said.
The cyberattack was noticed in the beginning of December, and was reported to police, EDC vice president Brad Davis said. Jackson said reports were made to the Owensboro Police Department.
Officer Dylan Evans, OPD’s public information officer, said $564,747 was taken in the incident.
In a text message, Evans said, “It appears the system was hacked through a phishing scam through an employee email.”
Evans said, “OPD is unable to determine the source of the attack, but assumption is that it originated overseas.”
Jackson said the incident was investigated by OPD and by the U.S. Secret Service. Evans said the EDC also conducted its own investigation.
The investigation found no one from the EDC was involved in the incident, Jackson said.
“Some funds that were stolen were recovered, but not all funds,” Jackson said. It was “disappointing to be a victim, like so many others,” the funds lost and not recovered from the attack have not harmed overall Economic Development Corp. operations, Jackson said.
“We are in a position to continue the (mission) of the organization,” Jackson said.
The EDC has changed some banking procedures and improved its cybersecurity in response to the incident.
“We have boosted our cybersecurity with internal networking controls,” said Jackson, adding that the organization has continued to monitor its accounts since the incident.
