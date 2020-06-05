With local unemployment at its highest level since 1987, the Greater Owensboro Economic Development Corp. has installed an “available jobs” page on its website — https://edc.owensboro.com/job-search/.
And the Ohio County Economic Development Alliance has completed its first all virtual Digital Works class, which provides technology training and job placement assistance for online teleworking jobs.
On Thursday morning, the Owensboro site listed 1,000 jobs in a 75-mile radius around Owensboro.
Sidney Riney, EDC’s business office and communications manager, said the job listings are pulled from Chmura Analytics, a company that provides real-time labor market data to EDC.
The list is updated automatically each day, she said.
The state said last week that 14.3% of Daviess Countians were unemployed in April.
That translates to 6,661 people in a workforce of 46,708 being out of work.
Brittaney Johnson, EDC president, said those numbers should start going down soon.
She said that 17 members of the local plant managers roundtable met virtually recently.
“Some haven’t lost production during this,” Johnson said. “Others are ramping back up now.”
Increased work at local factories and the reopening of retail and restaurants in recent weeks is getting more people back to work, she said.
Despite the pandemic, Johnson said she’s still having conversations with companies about expansions and new investments in Daviess County.
The new data on jobs will help EDC better understand the community’s needs, Riney said.
Johnson said she hopes the available jobs page “will be beneficial to re-engaging our workforce as our local economy moves forward.”
She said, “The Greater Owensboro region is strong and resilient, and we remain optimistic, discovering opportunities to learn and grow as we build a prosperous tomorrow.”
The EDC site includes a search engine that allows people to search by job title, employer, job category and certification type.
It lists full-time jobs, part-time jobs and internships.
Jobs are listed in alphabetical order.
Jodi Ashby, executive director of the Ohio County agencies, said, “Our organization has provided training opportunities in the past, but Digital Works partners with more than 70 companies nationwide and we knew this would open up new avenues to jobs and future careers.”
Digital Works is a program developed by the Kentucky-based Connected Nation. The training and mentoring is designed for placement in typically a four- to six-week cycle with a conservative 80% job placement rate, Ashby said.
The program was offered across Ohio County at no cost to residents, she said.
Seven people were in the first graduating class.
