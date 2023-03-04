The Greater Owensboro Economic Development Corp. has hired Logan Development Group of Oxford, Mississippi, to conduct a nationwide search for its next president.
Amy Jackson, EDC chairwoman, said Logan Development has visited the community and held meetings with the EDC’s search committee to determine what the community wants.
She said the job will be advertised locally, regionally and nationally.
Logan Development will then present qualified candidates to the search committee for review.
In September, Brittaney Johnson resigned as president of the EDC after nearly four years to become director of economic development for Big Rivers Electric Corp.
And in December, Elizabeth Griffith Mudd, business retention and expansion manager since 2019, resigned to become president of Kentucky Lake Economic Development in Marshall County.
Jackson said earlier that Mudd’s post will be filled once the next EDC president is hired.
Last month, Daviess Judge-Executive Charlie Castlen sent EDC a letter saying that Daviess Fiscal Court “has been less than satisfied with EDC’s performance” and is considering reducing the agency’s funding or eliminating it.
He wrote, “In light of the current turmoil at EDC, with the departure of key employees, the search for replacements, and the fact that Daviess County Fiscal Court has been less than satisfied with EDC’s performance, I wish to serve notice that DCFC intends to consider all options as we prepare the FY24 budget.”
The EDC countered with a list of its accomplishments over the past several years.
Qualifications for the president’s position include a minimum of a bachelor’s degree with five to 10 years of experience in community economic development.
The experience may be replaced by relevant business or related experience, a news release said.
Candidates can email Daniel Logan, CEO of the Logan Development Group, at daniel@logandevgroup.com to receive additional information or apply for the position.
The detailed recruitment profile can also be found edc.owensboro.com/ceo-search/.
Logan, a Frankfort native, served as director of the Kentucky Revenue Cabinet from 2000 to 2002.
In 2014, when Jackson, then the Greater Owensboro Chamber of Commerce’s president and chief executive officer for about two years, resigned to take a position with what was then First Security Bank, Logan Development was hired to find her replacement.
Logan was also owner and chief operating officer for The PACE Group, another talent selection firm, for nine years.
Logan Development’s website says it has conducted talent searches in 30 states and hundreds of communities through the years.
