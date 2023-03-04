The Greater Owensboro Economic Development Corp. has hired Logan Development Group of Oxford, Mississippi, to conduct a nationwide search for its next president.

Amy Jackson, EDC chairwoman, said Logan Development has visited the community and held meetings with the EDC’s search committee to determine what the community wants.

klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.