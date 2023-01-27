In September, Brittaney Johnson resigned as president of the Greater Owensboro Economic Development Corp. after nearly four years to become director of economic development for Big Rivers Electric Corp.
That was four months ago.
What’s happening with the search for her replacement?
Amy Jackson, EDC chairwoman, said the agency is about to hire a company to begin the search.
“We’re excited,” she said. “We know we have a great product. The search firm will complete a profile and begin the search.
“We’re going to concentrate on local and regional applicants, but we hope to attract some national candidates.”
But she said candidates need to have a local connection.
“We believe we’ll be able to have someone in place by early summer,” Jackson said. “It will take time to vet the candidates.”
She said the search has taken so long to get started because the holidays made it difficult to get the information they needed from potential search firms.
In the past, EDC has put an interim president in place during a search for a new president.
But Jackson said she and Brian Wright, the vice chairman, are filling in where needed.
The EDC also has to fill another position.
Elizabeth Griffith Mudd, business retention and expansion manager since 2019, resigned last month to become president of Kentucky Lake Economic Development in Marshall County.
“We’ll be hiring for that position too,” Jackson said.
She said the work of the agency hasn’t slowed this fall and winter.
“We are pleased with the projects in the pipeline,” Jackson said. “We have a strong pipeline (of outside companies looking at Owensboro) and local companies looking to expand.”
