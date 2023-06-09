The Greater Owensboro Economic Development Corp. is moving out of its office at the Commerce Center on Third Street and into the Old National Bank building on Fourth Street at the end of the month.

EDC board chairperson Amy Jackson said the EDC is receiving the office space at no cost. ONB will also cover utilities for the office.

